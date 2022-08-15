Exploring the beauty of Vietnam’s forgotten Lan Ha Bay
Located east of Cat Ba Island off Hai Phong northern port city, Lan Ha Bay was once off the beaten path, thought of only as a ‘forgotten paradise’. The destination is now a showpiece for travelers and nature lovers to the north Vietnam coast.
An aerial view of islets in Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists kayak to explore the bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A cruise ship docks at the bay so that tourists can go swimming, dinning and exploring the nearby islets. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists can rise above it all and enjoy aerial landscapes in Lan Ha Bay through a helicopter tour arranged by the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company under the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
