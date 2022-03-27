Culture - Sports Japanese experts to help Hoi An restore Cau Pagoda Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 26 signed an agreement on supporting the restoration of Cau (Bridge) Pagoda.

Culture - Sports Vietnam participates in Francophone Film Week in Chile The Vietnamese Embassy, in coordination with the embassies of French-speaking countries in Chile, has organised the Francophone Film Week 2022 on the occasion of International Francophonie Day.

Culture - Sports All Vietnamese players tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival in Japan All players and most of the coaching staff members of the Vietnamese national football team have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus after they arrived at Narita International Airport on March 26 morning to prepare for the final World Cup 2022 qualifier match with hosts Japan.

Culture - Sports Exhibition displays Hue royal antiques in Hanoi An exhibition showcasing Hue royal antiques opened at Cultural Friendship Palace in the capital city of Hanoi on March 26.