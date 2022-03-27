Exploring the Central Highlands through ethnic minority cuisine
Traditional delicacies from ethnic minorities in the Central Highlands were featured at a recent festival in Kon Tum province. All were prepared by ethnic minority artisans from 19 Central Highlands cities and provinces.
Excellent cuisine from ethnic minorities living along the Truong Son Mountain Range were featured at the festival, including cơm lam (bamboo tube rice), grilled chicken, and stirred cassava leaves.
The festival also introduced standout dishes from ethnic minorities in other regions, including those from An Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.
The festival helps to introduce this kaleidoscope of cuisine while tightening the solidarity between ethnic minority groups throughout Vietnam./.