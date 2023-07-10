Exploring the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine
From the outside, the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine is not that big, sitting on a modest area of some 600 square metres. Once inside, visitors can enjoy the cultural value the owner has worked so hard to build. (Photo: VNP)
On display are more than 3,000 precious artifacts related to traditional Vietnamese medicine from the Stone Age to the present, such as chopping knives and grinders used to process dried medicine dating back over 2,500 years, including some brought back from the homeland of Zen master Tue Tinh and the great physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong - Le Huu Trac. (Photo: VNP)
The interior is from an ancient house in Hanoi. Artisans dismantled the pillars, bricks, and stones to bring them to Ho Chi Minh City and recreate the traditional interior of an old-style Vietnamese home. (Photo: VNP)
Each brick, roof tile, and column is meticulously cared for, along with a painstaking collection of works imbued with long-standing cultural and historical imprints. (Photo: VNP)
Visitors can experience the process of medicine production at the oriental medicine showroom. (Photo: VNP)
Visitors at the museum (Photo: VNP)