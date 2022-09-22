Destinations Breathtaking Nha Trang seas Nha Trang beach city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is home to many historical and cultural sites from the ancient Champa civilisation between the 4th and 13th centuries AD. Together with Ha Long Bay, it has been named among the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Travel Infographic Vietnam wins multiple awards at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnamese airlines and destinations were named among the winners at the award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 - Region: Asia & Oceania.

Travel Hue becomes a spotlight on Vietnam’s tourism map A great cultural heritage, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become an attractive destination on Vietnam’s tourism map after its odyssey through difficulties.

Travel Geopark helps Central Highlands province lures more visitors The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has become popular to both domestic and foreign visitors after Dak Nong Geopark was recognised as a global geopark by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.