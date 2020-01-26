Exploring Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh
Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in the northern province of Ninh Binh, famous for appearing in the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, has retained its pristine tranquility with clouds hovering above soaring limestone pinnacles.
Illustrative image (Photo: originvietnam)
Ninh Binh (VNA) - Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in the northern province of Ninh Binh, famous for appearing in the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, has retained its pristine tranquility with clouds hovering above soaring limestone pinnacles.
It is also known as 'No Wave Bay', nestled 80km to the south of Hanoi, and boasting the Red River Delta's largest wetland with mirror-like tranquil water.
Located in the north of Gia Vien district, the wetland reserve, dotted with spectacular islands and caves, was created by a 30km flood-prevention dyke hugging the left bank of Da River.
At 60,000 VND (2.6 USD) per person (maximum two passengers per boat), an hour-long, guided row across this 3,500-hectare lagoon will make clear the origins of its nickname.
This popular Ninh Binh destination holds two national records, one for the biggest group of Delacour's langurs, a critically endangered species at home and abroad, and the other as the "largest picture of nature"./.
It is also known as 'No Wave Bay', nestled 80km to the south of Hanoi, and boasting the Red River Delta's largest wetland with mirror-like tranquil water.
Located in the north of Gia Vien district, the wetland reserve, dotted with spectacular islands and caves, was created by a 30km flood-prevention dyke hugging the left bank of Da River.
At 60,000 VND (2.6 USD) per person (maximum two passengers per boat), an hour-long, guided row across this 3,500-hectare lagoon will make clear the origins of its nickname.
This popular Ninh Binh destination holds two national records, one for the biggest group of Delacour's langurs, a critically endangered species at home and abroad, and the other as the "largest picture of nature"./.