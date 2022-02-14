Destinations Cuc Phuong named Asia’s leading national park Cuc Phuong National Park, a popular trekking destination near Hanoi, was named Asia’s leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards. This marks three consecutive years the park has won the award.

Travel Hanoi tourism sees good recovery signs The high number of tourists flocking to Hanoi in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays brought high hope for the capital city’s tourism sector in 2022.

Business Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023 Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.

Destinations Magnificent landscape of Ha Long Bay Ha Long Bay, known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its stunning limestone mountains rising from emerald waters that took shape for thousands of years.