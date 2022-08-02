Business RoK expects to cooperate with Vietnam in human resources training, technology transfer The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to collaborate with Vietnam in high quality human resources training, technology transfer as well as in mineral exploitation and processing, said RoK Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang during talks with visiting Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien in Seoul on August 2.

Business Son La longan to be served on Vietnam Airlines flights Longan grown in the northwestern province of Son La will be served on in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines flights under an agreement signed on August 2 between local cooperatives and the Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company (NCS) and Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company (VINACS).

Business Renewable energy sources not fully tapped: experts The potential of renewable energy sources, especially wind and solar power, is one of the keys to Vietnam’s energy transformation towards carbon neutrality, but barriers stemming from the unresponsive transmission network and pricing mechanism is wasting the capacity of billions of kWh of electricity, according to experts.