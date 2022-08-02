Expo on fire safety, rescue, smart building returns to HCM City
Illustrative image. (Photo:qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The "Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam-Secutech Vietnam-SMAbuilding 2022" exhibition will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 18-20.
The exhibition will comprise 320 booths of over 250 units from 21 countries and territories, including the UK, India, mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, the Republic of Korea, the US, Japan, Germany, Italy and Vietnam.
Co-organised by Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC and Messe Frankfurt Group, the event will introduce advanced products and technologies in the field of firefighting, security, safety, prevention and rescue, and equipment used in industrial zones, roads, banks, buildings and smart houses.
The organisers described the event as a good opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and share experiences and technology transfer in the field of firefighting and rescue.
They said the event would also help the State's functional units in the field of security, safety, fire-fighting, and local enterprises learn about advanced technologies and products while accessing potential partners, thus contributing effectively to the national socio-economic development as well as protecting the life, health and property of local people.
Several conferences will be held on the event sidelines, discussing digital transformation in fire prevention and fighting, scientific and technological solutions for fire prevention and fighting for super-high-rise buildings and constructions and smart security.
Seminars for visitors in first aid, escape, firefighting, rescue, and troubleshooting will also be organised./.