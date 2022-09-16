Business Vietnam’s largest F&B ingredients expo to return next month Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam, the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, will return next month, along with its co-located Beverage Ingredients (Bi) and Natural ingredients (Ni) pavilions to offer a good opportunity for business matching and market development in the industry.

Business Vietnam remains world's second biggest coffee exporter Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world, with a market share of 14.2%.

Business Vietnam’s 500 most profitable enterprises in 2022 revealed Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet online newspaper on September 15 announced the Profit500 list featuring the top 500 most profitable enterprises in Vietnam this year.

Business Real estate market would be better if credit growth targets rise: experts The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s decision to raise credit growth targets for banks is expected to create favourable conditions for businesses to lend capital, including real estate firms, according to experts.