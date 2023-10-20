Expo showcases Hanoi’s key industrial products
At the exposition on major industrial products of Hanoi, which opens on October 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An exposition on major industrial products of the capital, held by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, is in full swing, featuring more than 200 stalls.
Kicked off on October 19, the three-day event enables businesses from Hanoi, other localities nationwide, and foreign countries to display their environmentally friendly products of high value added and advanced technology in the fields of electricity, electronics, auto assembly, garment-textiles, footwear, leathers, and processing, among many others.
Addressing the opening ceremony, acting director of the department Tran Thi Phuong Lan said the annual large-scale trade fair provides a chance for participating firms to step up trade promotion, seek partnerships, develop their markets locally and internationally, exchange experience, and transfer technologies.
On the sidelines, a series of workshops have been scheduled for insiders to discuss such topics as digital transformation solutions, smart factories building, capacity improvement for key industrial product providers, logistics workforce, and supply chain management.
To date, Hanoi has designated 196 key industrial goods manufactured by 132 enterprises in the mechanical and manufacturing industry, electrics-electronics, IT, textiles, footwear, agricultural and food processing industry, chemical, rubber, plastic, pharmacy, construction materials, and crafts./.