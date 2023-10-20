Business Vietnamese products showcased at international expo in Malaysia Vietnamese food and beverages are being displayed at the Selangor International Expo which is underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Business Record number of firms enter, return to real estate market in Q3: Ministry A total of 59,559 businesses entered and re-entered the real estate market in the third quarter of 2023, a record number for the period, which represented a rise of 18% year on year, according to head of the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s Office Dau Minh Thanh.

Business Reducing logistics costs essential to increase competitiveness More efforts are needed to lower logistics costs, which are still kept at a high level, to increase the economy’s competitiveness, according to insiders.

Business Vietnam, Saudi Arabia sign action programme to boost tourism cooperation The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism signed an action programme to boost the two countries’ tourism cooperation in Riyadh on October 19.