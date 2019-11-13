Business Vietnam Foodexpo helps boost trade cooperation with foreign firms The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2019 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2019) opened at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13, drawing the participation of more than 450 domestic and foreign enterprises from 23 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Firms encouraged to make integrity pledge to improve business climate A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 13 to discuss the enhancement of businesses’ engagement through promoting their integrity pledge, which is said to be useful to create a fair and transparent business climate in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam attends SIAL InterFood expo in Indonesia Over 20 Vietnamese businesses specialised in farm produce and food industry are attending the SIAL InterFood 2019, which kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 13.

Business Online Friday 2019 supports sales through e-voucher Vietnam’s top e-commerce shopping event, Online Friday 2019, will for the first time help businesses sell goods through e-voucher systems, enhancing shopping experiences for customers.