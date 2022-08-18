Business PetroVietnam proposes 19-billion-USD petrochemical complex, oil storage project The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has proposed the Government invest in a petrochemical and refinery complex and national oil storage in Long Son oil and gas industrial park in Long Son commune, Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, with a total investment of nearly 19 billion USD in two phases.

Business Vietnam needs extra 368 billion USD to achieve net zero emissions As the energy industry has a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it requires a structural transition toward green growth. Therefore, Vietnam needs assistance from developed countries regarding both financial and technical issues.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on August 18, unchanged from the previous day.