Business Quang Ninh welcomes first direct flight from Japan’s Hokkaido A flight departing from Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture landed at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 16, marking the first direct flight between the destinations.

Business Vietnam has three credit rating agencies The Ministry of Finance has recently granted credit rating permission to one more enterprise, bringing the total number of credit rating agencies in Vietnam to three, namely FiinRatings, Saigon Ratings, and VIS Rating.

Business President Vo Van Thuong attends APEC CEO Summit 2023 President Vo Van Thuong called on the businesses community to continue accompanying States in fulfilling commitments to sustainable development and pursuing long-term socio-economic and environmental goals, while addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2023, which is taking place in San Francisco from November 14-16 (local time).

Business Policies a launching pad for circular economy: Deputy PM Specific policies will serve as a launching pad for enterprises and industrial parks to promote circular business practices in the most effective way, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on November 16.