The protocol, signed by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, will be sent to the General Administration of Customs of China and published on its portal, together with lists of eligible durian growing areas and packing facilities of Vietnam.



The fruit will be allowed to officially be exported to China after the protocol is publicised.



The protocol stipulates that all growing areas registered for export to China must build a quality management and traceability system, apply Good Agricultural Practices, and ensure conditions such as cleaning the cultivating garden and away from the source of pollution, immediately removing the fallen and rotten fruits.



In addition, they must apply an integrated pest management programme, including pest surveillance, chemical or biological control, and other farming practices.



China is still the largest importer of Vietnamese durian, but this fruit is mainly exported to China via border gates.



Vietnam's 2021 durian output is estimated at 600,000 tonnes, up 15% year-on-year. The country now has about 50,000- 60,000ha of durian growing for official export./.

