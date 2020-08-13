Business Webinar explores longan export opportunities An international business matching webinar was held in Hanoi on August 13 in an effort to promote the export of Vietnamese longan.

Vietnam and China should extend the working hours for customs clearance at border gates and restore cross-border trade at markets along the border, Le Hoang Oanh, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s Asia-Africa Market Department, told an online meeting on August 13.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has issued a new rule to run the corporate bond portal to publicise bond deals and give investors more news about the market.