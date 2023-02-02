Business US initiates anti-dumping investigation on Vietnam’s gas-powered pressure washers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the commencement of an antidumping and countervailing duty investigation on the import of gas-powered pressure washers from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietjet reports over 900 billion VND in profit in Q4/2022 Vietjet Air saw an impressive recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as it recorded a year-on-year rise of 175% in net revenue to 7.35 trillion VND (313.4 million USD), and earned profit of 902 billion VND in the last quarter of 2022.

Business Seafood firms look to second quarter for exports to recover Despite a downturn in the export of aquatic products in the first month of 2023, local exporters remain optimistic that the market will recover from the second quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).