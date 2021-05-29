Export turnover grows 30.7 percent in five months
Vietnam shipped overseas 130.94 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2021, up 30.7 percent annually, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Processing fresh lychees for export (Photo: VNA)
Of the sum, the domestic sector contributed 33.06 billion USD and the FDI sector (including crude oil) 97.88 billion USD, increasing 16.6 and 36.3 percent year on year, respectively.
During the period, 22 products recorded an export value of over 1 billion USD each and together they accounted for 87.3 percent of the nation’s total export.
The export of the group of heavy industrial goods and minerals reeled in about 70.7 billion USD, up 33 percent from the same period last year. It was followed by the groups of light industrial goods and handicrafts at 47.32 billion USD (up 33 percent) and of agricultural and forestry products at 9.69 billion USD (up 13.5 percent). The group of aquatic products posted 3.24 billion in export revenue, an annual increase of 12 percent.
The US remained the biggest export market of Vietnam, spending 37.6 billion USD on imports from the Southeast Asian country, an year-on-year rise of 49.8 percent. China came second with 20.1 billion USD, up 26 percent. The EU and ASEAN followed with 16.1 billion USD and 11.5 billion USD, increasing by 20.8 and 23.7 percent.
In May alone, Vietnam’s exports valued at 26 billion USD, down 2.1 percent over the previous month and up 35.6 percent from the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the country’s import in the five-month period hit 131.31 billion USD, an annual growth of 36.4 percent, with China named Vietnam’s biggest import market./.