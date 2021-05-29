Business Steel sector making rapid strides forward Vietnam’s steel sector has witnessed strong development in terms of capacity, output, and products in the recent past.

Business Foreign enterprises place trust, raise investment in Dong Nai The trust of investors in the local business climate and support from authorities for enterprises count among the factors that have helped southern Dong Nai province almost reach its foreign direct investment (FDI) target for the year.

Business Businesses in Lao Cai, China’s Yunnan step up cooperation Business associations of the northern border province of Lao Cai and Chinese province Yunnan signed a framework agreement for the development of their friendly relations at a virtual conference on May 28.