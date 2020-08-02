Business Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Business Industrial production index growth at lowest level for many years Industrial production index inched up 2.6 percent in the first seven months of 2020, the lowest level recorded in many years due to COVID-19, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business PM urges resolve to prevent negative growth Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 again called for resolve to perform the dual tasks of containing COVID-19 and preventing negative economic growth, in the context of the pandemic returning in the country with complexity. ​

Travel Bamboo Airways to open new routes to Con Dao Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.