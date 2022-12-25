Illustrative image (Source:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Due to a lack of knowledge about origin regulations, many Vietnamese firms have yet to optimise advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has been effective for two years and generated great benefits for both sides, according to insiders.



Trinh Thi Thu Hien, head of the Goods Origin Division under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department said that from January 1, 2023, the mechanism for certification of origin (C/O) for goods destined for the EU will follow the regulations and the certification mechanism of origin within the framework of this deal.



Specifically, for shipments worth more than 6,000 EUR, exporters must have the C/Os form EUR.1 granted by agencies authorised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The declaration for and granting of C/Os will be carried out similarly to those of the current C/Os, she said at a seminar on December 9.



Hien advised businesses to set up a document archive system so that they are always ready to provide them if necessary.



Meanwhile, Dang Thi Hai Binh from the General Department of Vietnam Customs said that businesses should ensure that their goods meet the regulations of both Vietnam and the EU.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

VNA