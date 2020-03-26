Business Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

Business Metfone, MB Cambodia ink five-year cooperation deal Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of the military-run telecom group Viettel, and the branch in Cambodia of the Military Bank (MB Cambodia), on March 26 signed an MoU on their five-year strategic cooperation.

Business COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG purchase behaviours The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts, according to global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.