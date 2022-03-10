Vehicles crossing Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade said domestic companies wishing to export starch to China can now register online, as information on starch products coded HS 1108 and 3050 has been updated on China's online overseas food manufacturer registration platform.



China launched its new online overseas food manufacturer registration platform in January this year, and it is mandatory for all firms looking to export into the country have to register their products on the platform under Orders 248 and 249.



Accordingly, food manufacturers can set up their accounts and register for export items on the platform: https://cifer.singlewindow.cn/.



China said the move is aimed at strengthening the management of safety of imported food products manufactured overseas./.