Business Honda Vietnam launches recall ​​​​​​​ Honda Vietnam (HVN) launched a recall on October 5 to replace incomplete welding in the driver's seat slide adjuster of Honda CIVIC, Honda HR-V imported from Thailand.

Business Agricultural sector strives to surpass targets The agricultural sector is aiming for a growth rate of 2.8-3% this year, higher than the growth of 2.5-2.8% assigned by the Government, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business PVEP’s revenue exceeds yearly plan by 35% The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation reported total revenue of nearly 1.45 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, surpassing its yearly plan by 35%.