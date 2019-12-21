Business HCM City wants local businesses to create global brands Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are seeking to create favourable conditions for local businesses to develop trademarks and brands to compete with foreign rivals at home and abroad, its leader has said.

Business Domestic property market to have enough capital next year Vietnam's real estate market will not be short of capital next year but will still face many challenges from policies and administrative procedures, experts said at the annual Vietnam Real Estate Forum.

Business Bamboo Airways reschedules several flights on December 21 Bamboo Airways is rescheduling several flights on December 21 due to impact of a military exercise in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An.