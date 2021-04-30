Business European firms optimistic about Vietnam’s business climate Leaders of European businesses have started 2021 with optimism about the trade and investment environment in Vietnam, according the Business Climate Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2021 released by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) on April 30.

Business FDI in Dong Nai hits 670 mln USD since beginning of year The southern province of Dong Nai granted permits on April 28 to allow six existing FDI projects to add nearly 250 million USD in registered capital.

Business Books on Vietnamese currency, banking system released The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) introduced two books on the history of the Vietnamese currency and of the central bank at a press conference on April 29, to mark the 70th anniversary of the country’s banking system (May 6, 1951-2021).

Business Thai Binh to create optimal conditions for US investors The northern province of Thai Binh will create favourable conditions for US enterprises to study its investment climate and carry out production and business projects in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than has said.