Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Export-import turnover hit 21.41 billion USD in the first half of February, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.The country raked in 8.75 billion USD from export s in the period.Three groups of commodities recording the highest export turnover were phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; and machinery and equipment.Meanwhile, Vietnam spent 12.66 billion USD on import s during this period, with the two groups valued at over 1 billion USD being computers, electronic products and components; and machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts.As of February 15, the country’s total import-export turnover reached 81.68 billion USD, the department said.As a result, Vietnam posted a trade deficit of nearly 4 billion USD in the first half of February, and 2.5 billion USD in the period from the beginning of the year to February 15./.