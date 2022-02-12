Export-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD
Vietnam’s export-import turnover in the first month of 2022 valued at 58.5 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
VNA
VNA
Export-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD Export-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD in January Trade turnover hits 58.5 billion USD in January Export-import turnover Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
Video
You should also see
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam's economy overview in January
Compared to the same period in 2021, export turnover in January 2022 increased by 1.6%, CPI increased by 1.94%, industrial production index increased by 2.4% and FDI increased by 4.2%.
See more
InfographicInternational arrivals to Vietnam up 11.2% in January
Vietnam welcomed over 19,700 international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 per cent year on year, mainly due to the pilot tourism programmes and resumption of regular flights, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicAgriculture sector's growth in 2021
Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.
InfographicDa Nang tops Vietnam's tourism competitiveness rankings
The central city of Da Nang has taken the top position in the Vietnam Tourism Competitiveness index (VTCI), according to the city’s Department of Tourism.
InfographicForestry sector targets 16 billion USD in exports in 2022
Vietnam’s forestry export value reached 15.87 billion USD in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 20 percent. The sector targets 16 billion USD in exports this year.
InfographicVietnam’s GDP growth forecast to recover strongly in 2022
Some foreign financial organisations have issued relatively positive predictions for Vietnam’s economy this year, with growth expected at 6.5 - 6.7 percent.