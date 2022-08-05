Export-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months
Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.
VNA
