Vietnam's trade turnover is estimated at 3.05 billion USD during the Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 3.05 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from January 29 – February 6, a hike of 83 percent compared to the same holiday last year.



According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, as many as 2,462 businesses were engaged on import and export activities, and 20,460 customs declarations were processed in the reviewed period, 2.56 and nearly 2 times higher than the figures reported in the same period last year, respectively.



During the nine-day holiday, Vietnam exported commodities to 80 countries and territories, raking in 1.47 billion USD. Meanwhile, it spent 1.58 billion USD on imports.



China remained the largest importer of Vietnamese goods with a total value of 400 million USD, accounting for 27.3 percent the total export turnover. It was followed by the US (347.6 million USD), the Republic of Korea (RoK) (86 million USD), Hong Kong (China) (59 million USD) and Japan (41.8 million USD).



Vietnam imported nearly 548 million USD worth of goods from the RoK in the period, marking up 34.7 percent of the total import value.



Meanwhile, from the beginning of this year to February 6, the country’s export-import value totaled 61.85 billion USD, down 10.5 percent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of 680 million USD, the department reported./.