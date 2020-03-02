Business Infographic Number of new businesses hits record A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous years.

Business Infographic Vietnam achieves impressive economic growth in 2019 Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, according to the World Bank (WB)’s recent report.