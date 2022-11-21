Business Infographic Ten-month industrial production index up 9% Vietnam’s index of industrial production went up 9 percent in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session recently approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam's digital economy posts fastest growth in SA Vietnam's digital economy is said to boast the fastest growth in the Southeast Asian region with gross merchandise value (GMV) expected to rise 28% year-on-year to 23 billion USD in 2022.