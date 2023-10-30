Exports regain growth momentum
After a sudden decline in September, Vietnam's exports regained growth in October. This signals a hope for the export-oriented economy in the remaining months of the year.
According to the General Statistics Office, the import-export turnover in October was estimated at over 61 billion USD, up more than 4% against the previous month and up 5.6% over the same period last year.
Notably, the export growth rate of domestic enterprises continues to be higher than that of foreign-invested sector.
In the first 10 months of the year, Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods reached over 557 billion USD, down nearly 10% over the same period last year. Of which, exports recorded a decrease of 7.1%, while imports saw a drop of 12.3%./.