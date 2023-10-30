According to the General Statistics Office, the import-export turnover in October was estimated at over 61 billion USD, up more than 4% against the previous month and up 5.6% over the same period last year.

Notably, the export growth rate of domestic enterprises continues to be higher than that of foreign-invested sector.

In the first 10 months of the year, Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods reached over 557 billion USD, down nearly 10% over the same period last year. Of which, exports recorded a decrease of 7.1%, while imports saw a drop of 12.3%./.

VNA