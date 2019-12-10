Exports to Brazil rise 6.65 percent
Vietnam’s exports to Brazil in the first 10 months of 2019 increased by 6.65 percent in value to reach 1.82 billion USD, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Vietnam exported 5,722 tonnes of steel and iron products worth 5.2 million USD to Brazil between January and October (Photo: VNA)
It is noteworthy that steel and iron products posted big surges in both export quantity and value.
October alone saw a 231.8 percent rise in volume and 197.5 percent rise in value of the oversea shipment of those products compared to September.
As a result, the total export volume of steel and iron products in the January-October period picked up 163.3 percent year-on-year to 5,722 tonnes, earning 5.2 million USD, up 149.6 percent./.