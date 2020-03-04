Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.

Business Team set up to deal with online trading violations The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.

Business Firms create new food products as exports to China slump The Vietnam Flour Corporation (Vikybomi) has created new food products made from wheat flour and farm produce such as dragon fruit and watermelon amid a reduction in fruit exports to China.

Business Oil country tubular goods subject to Canada’s anti-dumping sunset review The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated an expiry review of its findings made on April 2, 2015, concerning the dumping of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) originating or exported from Vietnam and eight other countries and territories.