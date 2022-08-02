Expos on Vietnamese food, beverage, and medi-pharm to take place in HCM City
The press conference announces the organisation of the two expos. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The 26th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack) International Exhibition and the 20th International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 11-13.
The two exhibitions will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in the city’s district 7.
Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Expo is expected to feature 400 booths of around 350 businesses from 18 nations and territories.
Meanwhile, as many as 260 firms from 20 countries and territories have registered to showcase their outstanding products at 320 stalls at the Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2022.
This year’s event will have five national promotion booths of India, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Turkey./.