Business July’s retail sale of goods, services surges Vietnam’s retail sale of goods and services in July is estimated at 486 trillion VND (20.8 billion USD), up 2.4% m-o-m, and 42.6% y-o-y, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Disbursed public investment up 22.5% in July About 46.2 trillion VND (nearly 1.98 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the state budget was disbursed in July, up 22.5% from a year earlier, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on August 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,154 VND/USD on August 2, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Quang Ninh opens door for massive capital influx Investors have freshly committed over 2.4 billion USD to the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh after memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed and projects licenced at a recent local investment promotion conference.