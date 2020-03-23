Business HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1 Ho Chi Minh City’s agricultural production value in the first three months of 2020 increased by 4.3 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietjet offers passengers free COVID-19 insurance Budget airline Vietjet is offering free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers flying on its domestic flights from March 23 to June 30.

Business Banks support customers affected by COVID-19 Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu has asked commercial banks to promptly to support customers affected by COVID-19.

Business ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.