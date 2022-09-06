Expressway opens up new development space for Red River Delta
Built in just over two years since the completion of site clearance and with investment of nearly 13 trillion VND, the 80-km Van Don - Mong Cai Expressway has been opened in the northern province of Quang Ninh. It is expected to open up a new development space for the northern province of Quang Ninh and the entire Red River Delta.
-
The expressway has four lanes, allowing a maximum speed of 120 km/h. (Photo: VNA)
-
The expressway connects Van Don International Airport and an access road to Bac Luan 2 Bridge on the Vietnam - China border in Mong Cai city, and also connects with an expressway running through Van Don, Ha Long, Hai Phong, Hanoi, and Lao Cai, forming the country’s longest expressway at nearly 600 km. (Photo: VNA)
-
Van Tien Bridge, which spans the expressway, is 1.5 km in length and links the two districts of Van Don and Tien Yen.(Photo: VNA)
-
The expressway also runs through rice fields in Hai Ha district.(Photo: VNA)
-
It was officially opened on September 1. (Photo: VNA)