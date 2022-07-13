Society Binh Thuan searching for 18-crewed fishing vessel The People's Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on July 12 called on relevant units to urgently support the search for a fishing boat with 18 workers on board which lost contact from July 10.

Society Four smugglers of pangolin scales jailed The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 12 sentenced three women and one man to a total 18 years in prison for illegally transporting and trading 984kg of pangolin scales, one of the largest cases of wildlife trafficking detected so far in Vietnam.

Society HCM City youths launch voluntary activities in Laos The Ho Chi Minh City committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 12 launched summer voluntary activities in Laos with the participation of 105 young volunteers.

Environment Fines set for not sorting trash Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.