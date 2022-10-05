Society Quang Tri: War-time bombs in residential areas relocated PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of the US that engages in detecting and defusing bombs, mines, and explosives, announced that it had successfully handled two bombs that were found in the central province of Quang Tri over the past few days.

Society Hanoi inaugurates new road tunnel to address traffic congestion The capital city of Hanoi officially opened the Le Van Luong - Belt Road No. 3 tunnel to traffic in the morning of October 5, part of the city's moves to address traffic congestion.

Society Conference assesses policies on natural resource management in Mekong Delta An international conference held in Can Tho city on October 4 looked into the system of policies for managing natural resources and the environment in the Mekong Delta, seeking to promote climate change adaptation.

Society Vietnamese navy ship arrives at Lumut port, beginning Malaysian visit Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy and a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived at Lumut port in the Malaysian state of Perak on October 4, beginning a visit to Malaysia.