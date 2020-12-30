Society Services on National Public Service Portal now number 2,700 The number of services provided via the National Public Service Portal has reached 2,700 after four new ones made debut on December 30, expected to help save 8 trillion VND (346.9 million USD) each year.

Can Tho, India to boost ties in education, healthcare, IT A leader from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Indian Consul General in HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi have expressed a wish to boost bilateral ties across education, health care, and information technology.

Legal proceedings started against COVID-19 Patient 1,440 Director of An Giang province's Department of Public Security, Col. Dinh Van Noi, announced on December 30 that the department's Investigation Security Agency has issued a decision to begin legal proceedings in a case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam in the local district of An Phu on December 24.