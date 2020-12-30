External information service contributes to national development, defence
A national conference was held in northern Quang Ninh province on December 30 to review the external information service and communications about seas, islands, border demarcation, border marker planting, and border management in 2020 and launch tasks for next year.
Highlighting the achievements in 2020, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, said the external information service has reflected Vietnam as a friend, trustworthy partner, and responsible member of the international community and a safe destination in an objective, honest, sufficient, timely, and profound manner.
The communications about seas, islands, and land border have closely followed the reality and been carried out frequently and continually, helping to improve public awareness, winning over the international community’s support, and creating favourable conditions for the protection of Vietnam’s rights and legitimate interests in the East Sea.
During the Party’s 12th tenure since 2016, he added, the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border have helped promote the introduction of Vietnam and its culture and people to the world, fight against wrong and distorted arguments and viewpoints of hostile forces, and safeguard the country’s land border, as well as sea-related rights and legal and legitimate interests, thus contributing to national development and defence.
Thuong, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, noted that there will remain both opportunities and challenges in the international and regional situation, including the East Sea issue, which could affect the country’s security and relations among regional nations in 2021. The 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels will also take place next year.
Given this, the forces in charge of the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border should keep reforming their mindset, improving their awareness, political mettle, and professional capacity, and diversifying communication methods.
They also need to boost the combined coverage of the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy while optimising support of nations and friends around the world to continue promoting Vietnam’s stature in the international arena, the official added.
On this occasion, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education presented merit certificates to 30 collectives, including the World News Department of the Vietnam News Agency, and 16 individuals for their outstanding performance in the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border./.