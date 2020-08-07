External information work to be renewed
A border post official popularises information about COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed Decision No 1191/QD-TTg approving goals, tasks, and measures to renew and improve the popularisation of news for external services, contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.
The work is also expected to popularise the image of Vietnam to bordering countries.
During 2020-2025, departments of information and communications, people’s committees of border districts, and border posts will receive documents in Vietnamese and foreign and ethnic minority languages guiding external information work.
Officials and cadres in charge of the work in border areas and posts will undergo professional training.
During 2025-2030, all border communes and districts and domestic border gates will be equipped with tools to tap into databases.
One of the key tasks is producing news, video clips, and e-libraries in Vietnamese and foreign and ethnic minority languages featuring Party and State policies and guidelines, the country’s achievements, the protection of its territorial integrity, human rights, ethnic and religious affairs, and the fight against distorted and fabricated information.
They were also assigned to store and supply data to departments of information and communications, people’s committees of border districts, and border posts.
External information will also be incorporated into trade, investment, and tourism exchange activities to introduce the potential, strengths, and cultural identity of border localities./.
