Society HCM City: Returnees from Da Nang may be sent to quarantine Some 700 tourists arriving at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport from the central city of Da Nang over the days to come may be quarantined for 14 days at concentrated facilities, a recent meeting of HCM City authorities heard.

Society Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010thanniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), focusing on educating the youth on the tradition of national construction and defence and honouring the historical and revolution values.

Society Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Europe Nearly 280 citizens were repatriated from European countries on a flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 6-7.