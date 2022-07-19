The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism will further optimise markets which have air routes with Vietnam and those that permitted their citizens to travel abroad and Vietnamese expats to return to the home country after the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control.



Priority will be given to attracting arrivals from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Western Europe, Australia and ASEAN nations. Greater attention will also be paid to new markets, such as India, the United States, the Middle East, and Russian-speaking countries.



The administration will cooperate with local authorities, enterprises, airlines and Vietnam Tourism Development Fund to implement a programme called “Fully live in Vietnam” through promotional events held in Japan, India, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



The number of international tourist arrivals reached about 413,000 in the first half of this year. The number of foreign visitors has been on the sharp rise since Vietnam reopened its border. The May figure doubled that of April while that of June quadrupled that of May.



Most of the foreign travellers came from countries that enjoy visa exemptions from Vietnam, including the UK, France, Germany, and Singapore./.

