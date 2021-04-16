Extra efforts needed to ensure absolute safety for upcoming elections
The Ministry of Public Security has been implementing plans and measures to ensure absolute safety and order for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, which are scheduled to take place on May 23.
An overview of the session (Photo: congan.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security has been implementing plans and measures to ensure absolute safety and order for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, which are scheduled to take place on May 23.
Speaking at the fourth session of the Subcommittee on Security and Order for the elections on April 15, Deputy Minister Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, who is head of the subcommittee, hailed efforts made by the public security force and localities since the subcommittee’s third session on March 18.
He also required them to review and complete plans and scenarios for any situation to ensure absolute safety and order for the elections to prevent any unexpected incidents.
To enable voters nationwide to participate in the elections in a democratic, public and fair manner as regulated by law, Quang requested the subcommittee’s members and police units to combine security work for the elections with ensuring security and social order during the 46th National Reunification and May Day holidays (April 30 – May 3)./.
To enable voters nationwide to participate in the elections in a democratic, public and fair manner as regulated by law, Quang requested the subcommittee’s members and police units to combine security work for the elections with ensuring security and social order during the 46th National Reunification and May Day holidays (April 30 – May 3)./.