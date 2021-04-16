Society Ca Mau man jailed for brokering illegal entry to Vietnam The People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau on April 15 sentenced Le Van Thao, born in 1963 and residing in Son Doc town, Tran Van Thoi district, to nine years in prison on the charge of organising illegal entry to Vietnam for 38 people.

Society Over 8,700 violations handled on first day of traffic safety campaign Traffic police nationwide detected and dealt with over 8,700 cases of traffic rule violation on April 15, the first day of a campaign launched to ensure traffic order and safety for the April 30 and May 1 holiday and the May 23 elections.

Society Kien Giang assists Vietnamese Cambodians affected by COVID-19 Deputy Director of the Department for External Affairs of Kien Giang province Nguyen Viet Thong on April 15 handed over 300 million VND (13,000 USD) to representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province as a gift of the southern province for poor Vietnamese Cambodians.

Society Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.