The extreme hot spell is set to continue in the northern and central regions of the country, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast.The centre said due to high heat pressure in the West and the Southwest monsoon, the northern will suffer high temperatures between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the north central region will face high temperature between 37-40 degrees Celsius, reaching as high as over 40 degrees in some specific areas.The northern provinces will face extreme heat over the next one or two days and the central region will suffer the same situation over the next two or three days, the centre said.The prolonged hot weather along with low humidity would bring high risks of fires to crowded residential areas with high usage of electricity and could set off forest fires in central provinces.The extended heat wave can cause dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke, especially among old people, children and those who work under the sun.Dr. Nguyen Thi Nga of the Intensive Care Department of Hospital 108 in Hanoi told online newspaper vietnamnet.vn that in the first three weeks of this month, the department had received three patients for heat shock.The patients were hospitalised with high fevers around 40 degrees Celsius, deep comas, heart liver and kidney failure and severe coagulation disorder, the doctor said.The patients had been working under the sun for several hours without resting and drinking enough water.After being hospitalised in serious conditions, two of the three patients died. The third patient was still being treated but she remained in critical condition.Initial symptoms of heat shock include excessive sweating, muscle pains, cramps, headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting or fainting, the doctor said.The doctor advised that if someone experiences a high fever above 39 degrees and delirium, convulsions or coma, they must be hospitalised immediately because their life is in danger.Immediate treatment for heat shock patients is very important because prolonged high body temperature could lead to nerve and organ damage which could not be reversed, said the doctor.-VNA