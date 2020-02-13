F1 Vietnam Grand Prix begins media accreditation process
The media accreditation process for the 2020 Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix began on February 12.
A building under construction for Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix (Photo: organising board)
Hanoi (VNA) – The media accreditation process for the 2020 Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix began on February 12.
Accredited members of the press must abide by capacity and copyright criteria of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company. The registration deadline will be March 1.
About 500 reporters, including international journalists, are expected to cover the three-day event, which is scheduled for this April in Hanoi.
The F1 race will be held near the capital’s My Dinh sports complex in Tu Liem district on a 5.6 km track. The track has been designed by German group Tilke and wind through some of the main urban streets around My Dinh Stadium.
Supporters can buy tickets at https://www.f1vietnamgp.com./.
Accredited members of the press must abide by capacity and copyright criteria of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company. The registration deadline will be March 1.
About 500 reporters, including international journalists, are expected to cover the three-day event, which is scheduled for this April in Hanoi.
The F1 race will be held near the capital’s My Dinh sports complex in Tu Liem district on a 5.6 km track. The track has been designed by German group Tilke and wind through some of the main urban streets around My Dinh Stadium.
Supporters can buy tickets at https://www.f1vietnamgp.com./.