Business Reference exchange down 5 VND on July 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND per USD on July 28, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business India looks to boost cotton exports to Vietnam The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), which is holding surplus stocks of cotton just ahead of the next harvest season, is trying to boost exports of cotton to Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Business Another factory licensed to export milk to China Another Vietnamese factory has been granted with a transaction code to export dairy products to China, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business PM demands continued restructuring of credit organisations The steering committee for the restructuring of credit organisations held a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.