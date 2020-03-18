Face masks required for all in public places
As from March 16, 2020, Việt Nam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Việt Nam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.
VNA
