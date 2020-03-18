Three Vietnamese universities for the first time have entered the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 of the Time Higher Education (THE) magazine.

Vietnam has basically achieved the target of health insurance for all, but it still needs to further expand the coverage of social insurance, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Government leader made the request at a teleconference held by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) in Hanoi on February 15 that reviewed the 25-year implementation of social and health insurance policies.