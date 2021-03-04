Sci-Tech IT, telecoms a bright spot amid COVID-19 The information technology (IT) and telecoms sector has emerged as a bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic as companies have quickly optimised opportunities to move ahead and develop sustainably.

Sci-Tech Vietnam needs to start work on 6G technology: Insider Since the sixth-generation (6G) commercial network is expected to be introduced in 2030, Vietnam should launch further research and development work for the 6G wireless network right now, even though it has only recently rolled out 5G services on a trial basis, according to an industry insider.

Sci-Tech Infographic 10 business, tech trends in 2021 The acute respiratory disease caused by SARS Cov-2 (COVID-19) has created changes in consumer preferences as well as business models and technology.

Sci-Tech HCM City zeroes in on becoming regional AI hub Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has signed a programme on artificial intelligence (AI) research and development in the city for the 2020-2030 period.