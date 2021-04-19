Facebook launches “Instagram for Vietnam” campaign
Facebook has kick-started a campaign on Instagram to encourage Vietnamese young people’s innovative spirits and promote values created by them (Photo: advertisingvietnam.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Facebook has kick-started a campaign on Instagram to encourage Vietnamese young people’s innovative spirits and promote values created by them on the photo and video sharing social networking service.
With the participation of influencers like singer My Anh, YouTuber Vinh Tran and member of the idol girl group SGO48 Anna, the campaign is hoped to make contribution to the building and development of a dynamic and creative generation of Vietnamese youths.
Philip Chua, Asia Pacific Head of Public Policy at Instagram, voiced his delight that inspirational stories of Vietnamese youths will be further promoted via the “Instagram for Vietnam” campaign.
In recent years, technology, electronic devices and the Internet have changed considerably, influencing the behaviours, habits and demands of the youth.
There were 72 million social media users in Vietnam as of January 2021, equivalent to 73.7 percent of the total population of over 97 million, according to DataReportal./.
