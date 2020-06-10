Business Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

Sci-Tech Environment ministry launches smart operating centre Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11 Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.