Facebooker fined for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Hanoi
The Hanoi Department of Information and Communications has issued an administrative fine on Tran Van Duy from Hoang Mai district, born in 1982, for posting fake news online, department director Nguyen Thanh Liem has said.
Tran Van Duy has been fined 12.5 million VND (545 USD) for posting fake news about COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Duy, the owner of the Facebook account “Ha Noi Pho” (https//www.facebook.com/hanoiphotv), spread a video of Hanoi streets on May 4 entitled “Hanoi streets quiet on the first day of lockdown”.
After studying the information, department inspectors found it was incorrect and violated regulations stipulated in Article 5 of Government Decree No 72/2013/ND-CP dated July 15, 2017 on managing, supplying, and using internet services and information on the internet.
Based on Point a, Clause 3, Article 99 of Decree No 15/2020/ND-CP issued by the Government on February 3, 2020, the department fined Duy 12.5 million VND (545 USD) for his wrongdoings. He removed the video from his Facebook account./.