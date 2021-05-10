Society More than 30 localities keep school closures, exams to be flexible University and school students from more than 30 cities and provinces nationwide on May 10 entered the second week of online studying since their schools were shut on May 4 due to the serious ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society Vietnam Airlines upgrades pandemic prevention level National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will apply level-2 pandemic prevention standards on all of its domestic flights from May 11.

Society Dien Bien presents aid to armed forces of Lao provinces The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on May 10 presented medical equipment and foodstuff worth over 100 million VND (4,360 USD) to the Military High Command and Police of Phongsaly and Luang Prabang provinces of Laos.