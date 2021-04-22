Society Cambodia thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on April 21 expressed its appreciation of the Vietnamese Government providing 300,000 USD in humanitarian aid for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Social assistance helps disabled people integrate into community Looking at the disabled people working hard on the sewing machines, Nguyen Kim Khoi feels happy and wants to be able to help more people.

Society Trial of ex-minister of industry and trade, accomplices reopens The People’s Court of Hanoi on April 22 resumed a trial for ex-minister of industry and trade Vu Huy Hoang who involves in the cases of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness,” and “violating regulations on land management” that occurred in the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).